Glenna Denise McClenaghan

In 1971, the family moved to Brownsville, where they owned and operated a Western Auto store for 14 years. In 1985 they moved to Gresham where Glenna worked for Fairlawn Village. Glenna retired in 1993, and they returned to Brownsville. In January 2020 Glenna fell at her house in Brownsville and moved into Stoneybrook Village in Philomath to recover from her injuries. During this time she began to experience symptoms of Lewy Body disease.

At the time of her death, Glenna was a member of Harvest Baptist Church in Albany. Glenna was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and had been a founding member of both Charity Baptist Church in Springfield and Riverside Baptist Church in Albany. Glenna's strong faith, convictions and love for her husband have impacted her family with a lasting legacy.

Glenna was preceded in death by husband Bill; brother Jimmie and sisters Evelyn and Clara Mae; and parents, Aubrie and Edna. She is survived by a brother Gary McClenaghan of Yakima, Washington; four sons and their spouses, Jon and Debbie of Tekoa, Washington; Jeff and Teri of Tillamook, Oregon; Jim and Elaine of Philomath, Oregon; Jerry and Patty of Salem, Oregon. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service is scheduled at Pioneer Park in Brownsville, Oregon on September 17th at 11 a.m. To the last she would often say, "I am one blessed momma." Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.