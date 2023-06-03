Glenn Wolski

January 31, 1946 - March 7, 2023

Glenn Wolski, a loving father, cherished grandfather, and dear brother, passed away on March 7, 2023, at the age of 77. Born January 31, 1946 on a farm in Valley City, North Dakota, he was the son of the late Ted Sr. and Lorna Wolski.

Growing up, Glenn attended Albany Union High School and graduated with the class of 1964. From a young age, he demonstrated a strong work ethic and a determination to excel in everything he pursued. In the fields, he earned a reputation as one of the fastest bean and strawberry pickers around. Inside the boxing ring, his lightning-quick hands and nimble footwork brought him several Oregon Golden Gloves awards. He also showcased his skills as a pool shark, impressing others with his talent for billiards.

Employed as a machinist at Wah Chang, Glenn worked diligently to provide a comfortable life for his family. With his hard-earned income, he was able to fulfill a dream by building a beautiful home in the country, creating a haven for his loved ones. Glenn had a deep passion for rock music and once had the incredible opportunity to witness Led Zeppelin perform for a mere $7.50.

A man of simple pleasures, Glenn had a particular fondness for eggs, enjoying them for breakfast long before they became popular. A cold Coca-Cola, made with the original recipe, always brought a smile to his face. Though known for his strong-willed and occasionally stubborn nature, it was his hearty laughter and warm smile that truly illuminated any room. He loved engaging in friendly competition with his brothers and sisters, eagerly sharing stories that filled the space with joy and camaraderie.

Above all else, Glenn was immensely proud of his two children, Paul and Cindy. The walls of his home were adorned with framed pictures of his beloved offspring, a testament to his deep love and admiration for them.

As the years passed, age brought about a mellowing effect on Glenn. He found solace and contentment in the simple pleasures of life, and his greatest joy came from being surrounded by his loving family. Over the past two years, their presence brought him comfort, fulfillment and immeasurable joy and happiness.

Glenn is survived by his two children, who will forever hold him in their hearts. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and four siblings who will fondly remember the special moments they shared with him. He was preceded in death by one sister and his parents.

During this difficult time, let us remember Glenn for his steady spirit and dedication to his family. His memory will forever live on in our hearts, and he will be deeply missed.

Funeral services for Glenn will be held in the chapel at Willamette Memorial Park Cemetery, 2640 Old Salem Rd NE, Albany, OR 97321, on Friday, June 9th at 1:00 pm. Flowers can be sent to the cemetery, care of Wolski. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects and celebrate his life.

May he find eternal peace in the embrace of his loved ones who have gone before him.