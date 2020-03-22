November 9, 1924 – March 16, 2020

Glenn Ellsworth Smouse, 95, passed away March 16, 2020, at Regency Park Place in Corvallis.

He was born to Jesse and Ruth McGregor Smouse in Altoona, Pennsylvania on November 9, 1924. He graduated from Altoona High School, Manchester College and Grace Theological Seminary. Glenn served in the US Army in World War II and continued to serve as a chaplain in the Army National Guard until he retired from service with the rank of Major.

Glenn married Ruth Wagner in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on October 25, 1946. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary before Ruth preceded Glenn in death in 2017. Their life journey took them from North Manchester, Indiana, to Bozeman, Montana, and then to Roseburg, Oregon, where Glenn was a minister. He loved music and often sang in churches and community choirs wherever he and Ruth lived. After retiring from the ministry, Glenn was a hospital chaplain in Portland, McMinnville and Corvallis.

Glenn was preceded in death by his brother, Bob. He is survived by his son, Evan and his wife, Martha, of Corvallis and three grandchildren, Bree, Matt and Allie.

Special thanks go to the staffs at Regency Park Place and Corvallis Caring Place.

At Glenn’s request, the family will have a private memorial celebration at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.

