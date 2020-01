May 13, 1937 – January 8, 2020

Formerly of Linn County, passed away January 8, 2020 in Brookings Oregon. Glendora dedicated to helping families of Veterans. She is preceded in death by her former husband, Perry O’Hearn. Children; Carol Jackson, Daniel O’Hearn, Sandra Lange, Will O’Hearn, and Rich O’Hearn.