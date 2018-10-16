August 25, 1949 — October 10, 2018
Glenda Rae Allen was born to Wilson Lee, and Elsie (Knapp) Allen on August 25, 1949 in Bend Oregon, along with her twin sister, Brenda Kay. She Graduated from Corvallis High School in 1967, and later received an Associate Degree in Arts from Benton Community College in 1972.
Glenda was challenged in life with cerebral palsy, and other illnesses, yet she worked through all of this, with Good Samaritan Hospital, and later volunteering her time to the Jesuit Volunteer Corp in Alaska.
Glenda passed way, Oct 10, 2018, at the age of 69.
She is survived by her nephews, Micheal Allen, Joe Van Dyke, and Jeffery Allen, and her niece, Tracey Allen.
She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Brenda; brother, Wilson (Willie) Allen, Jr.; and sister, Priscilla Allen (Van Dyke)
Family and friends are invited to her memorial service at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 19, 2018 at DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home, 815 NW Buchanan Avenue, Corvallis.
Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.