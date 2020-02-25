March 7, 1933 – January 18, 2020
Glenda Marie Ward Schaer passed from this life on January 18, 2020 in Cedar Mill, Oregon. Glenda was a resident of Corvallis, most of her life. She was born in Baker City, Oregon on March 7, 1933 to Hattie Cole Ward of Hereford, Oregon and Glenn Henderson Ward, deceased. She was the youngest of five children.
She moved with her widowed mother to Baker City at the age of five, and attended Baker City Schools. She was elected Song Queen as a senior. She attended Oregon State College and Oregon College of Education, graduating with a degree in Elementary Education from each.
She married John William Schaer of Baker City on July 15, 1955, and taught 3rd grade for 3 years in Monmouth, Oregon. Daughter Mary was born. Upon John’s graduation, they moved to Corvallis, where he began teaching. Soon son John and daughter Karen were born. She devoted her life to her family. She loved gardening, flowers and observing birds at her many feeders.
Glenda is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Ralph, Ardis, Raymond, and June. She is survived by her husband John and their children and their spouses: daughter Mary and son-in-law Martin, son John and daughter-in-law Christi, daughter Karen and son-in-law Ed; grandson Jason and wife Megan: granddaughter Kelsi, grandson Will and wife Lauren; and grandson William; and great-grandchildren Jack, Henry, Claire, and Luke.
She was interred on January 23, 2020 at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Corvallis, Oregon with her family in attendance. Remembrances can be made to the Audubon Society.
McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis handled arrangements.