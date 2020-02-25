March 7, 1933 – January 18, 2020

Glenda Marie Ward Schaer passed from this life on January 18, 2020 in Cedar Mill, Oregon. Glenda was a resident of Corvallis, most of her life. She was born in Baker City, Oregon on March 7, 1933 to Hattie Cole Ward of Hereford, Oregon and Glenn Henderson Ward, deceased. She was the youngest of five children.

She moved with her widowed mother to Baker City at the age of five, and attended Baker City Schools. She was elected Song Queen as a senior. She attended Oregon State College and Oregon College of Education, graduating with a degree in Elementary Education from each.

She married John William Schaer of Baker City on July 15, 1955, and taught 3rd grade for 3 years in Monmouth, Oregon. Daughter Mary was born. Upon John’s graduation, they moved to Corvallis, where he began teaching. Soon son John and daughter Karen were born. She devoted her life to her family. She loved gardening, flowers and observing birds at her many feeders.