April 4, 1951 – August 17, 2023

Glenda Davis, died August 17, 2023, after a long valiant fight against cancer. Born April 4, 1951 in Klamath Falls to Glenn and Jennie Mae Haworth. Glenda graduated from Henley High School in 1969 and then moved to Corvallis where she lived the next 54 years.

Glenda married John L. Davis of Corvallis in 1973. Here Glenda could be found working with her husband the next 43 years running the family farm on Bellfountain Road that included over 400 cows and 500 acres of crops.

In 2003, Glenda and her family added some fun to the family business by establishing the "Muddy Creek Maze." This became a highlight to Glenda over the next 10 years, seeing the fun that local families had visiting her corn maze creation and pumpkin patch.

Glenda spent many years watching her sons play sports which she loved. She was a committed supporter of Benton County 4-H and loved sponsoring the annual Milk Chug-a-Lug for youth at the county fair.

She was a loving grandmother, giving her grandchildren the most beautiful experiences, playing in the garden, and teaching the kids how to bake incredible cookies and buttermilk rolls, while also attempting to pass on her knitting skills as they watched endless Disney movies together.

In her spare time she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, attending OSU athletic events and gardening.

Preceded in Death by husband John L. Davis (2015).

Surviving are her sons Chad Davis and wife Debbie, Curtis Davis and wife Jessica; three grandchildren, Haylee, Keira and Derek; and brother Gary Haworth of Corvallis.

Glenda will be sorely missed; we were blessed to have her in our lives.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

Please leave your thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.