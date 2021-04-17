 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glen L. Vanderyacht
0 comments

Glen L. Vanderyacht

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Glen Vanderyacht

July 21, 1945 - February 1, 2021

Glen was born in Bellingham, Washington, on July 21, 1945 to Glen G. and Nellie (Prindel) Vanderyacht.

Glen attended Philomath High School and later enlisted in the Navy (1963-1971). He was a very proud Vietnam veteran. He was a long haul and log truck driver for many years. He enjoyed seeing the country in his travels long hauling or just a trip to the woods in his log truck. There wasn't a road he didn't know or a story that went with it.

He is survived by his wife Barb of 23 years; children Ben Vanderyacht, Jeff Mason (Robin), Joana Gibson (Robert); nephews, niece, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Chuck, Pete and Ben; daughter Candace and late wife Joan.

A service will be held at 2 p.m. May 10, 2021, with full military honors at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia governor gets challenge from former Dem

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News