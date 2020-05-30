Glen L. Ghormley

February 11, 1935 – May 8, 2020
Glen was born in Watonga, Oklahoma in a tent, where he lived most of his early years “on the bum” as he called it. They came to Oregon and settled in Eddyville in 1947. Glen attended 13 years of school, graduating in 1953 with a class size of 10. He joined the Marines in 1954. In 1960, he married Jacki. This year would have been their 60th wedding anniversary. They had four daughters and one son.
He retired from Orowheat Baking Company but continued to work as a caregiver for 10 more years. He was a loving and gentle man and a hard worker.
He is survived by his wife Jacki Ghormley; daughter Kim Rust (Mike); brother Mick Ghormley (Donna); grandson Ryan Kelsey; granddaughters Heidi Winden, Nisha Ghormley, Missy Winden and Haley Yancey; one great-grandson; four great-granddaughters; six nieces; one nephew; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Lula Ghormley; brother Kenneth Ghormley; son Terry Ghormley; daughters Lynn Kelsey, Vicki Ghormley and Suzanne Ghormley.
A service will be held at a later date.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
