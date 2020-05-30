Glen L. Ghormley

February 11, 1935 – May 8, 2020

Glen was born in Watonga, Oklahoma in a tent, where he lived most of his early years “on the bum” as he called it. They came to Oregon and settled in Eddyville in 1947. Glen attended 13 years of school, graduating in 1953 with a class size of 10. He joined the Marines in 1954. In 1960, he married Jacki. This year would have been their 60th wedding anniversary. They had four daughters and one son.