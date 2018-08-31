August 21, 1942 — August 25, 2018
Glenn John Akins passed away August 25, 2018, at Timberwood Court Memory Care in Albany.
Glenn was born in Denver, Colorado, on August 21, 1942, to Floyd Glenn and Mary (Woodman) Akins.
He served in the U.S. Army in Germany for three years and returned to finish his Bachelor of Science Degree at the University of Minnesota, Duluth, in 1968 and his Master's Degree at Western Washington State College in 1970.
He became the Chief Planner for the Oregon Coastal Conservation and Development Commission developing a plan for the coast of Oregon. He then spent 26 years in Alaska as Director of the Alaska Coastal Management Program; Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation; and starting an environmental planning firm, America North, which helped with the environmental testing of the waters after the Exxon Valdez oil spill.
Glenn was an avid bird watcher from childhood. He loved watching and photographing birds. He enjoyed fishing both in the rivers of Colorado and the waters off the Alaska coast.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Elizabeth Godley Akins; sons, Scott (Cecelia) of Corvallis, and Christopher (Heather) of Anchorage; grandchildren, Makenzie and Jordan Akins of Anchorage; and brother, James (Shelley) of Phoenix, Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Robert.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Audubon Society of Corvallis, PO Box 148, Corvallis, OR 97339, or the Friends of the Willamette Valley National Wildlife Complex, P.O. Box 2238, Corvallis, OR 97339.
Online condolences may be left at Crown Memorial Center, ANewTradition.com.