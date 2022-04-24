Glen Carl Laberee

May 23, 1954 - April 16, 2022

Glen Carl Laberee, 67, passed into the presence of the Lord Jesus Christ on April 16, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. Glen was an avid hunter, coin collector, schnauzer enthusiast, Minnesota Vikings fan, and lover of games, jokes, and elaborate pranks.

He was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon, in 1954 and graduated from Monroe High School in 1972 where he was heavily involved in cross-country running and track and field. Glen attended NW Christian College for a season before entering the workforce.

Just as unique as Glen himself were his eclectic careers. These included: bull riding, propane delivery, American health and herbs, truck driving, and the mailroom at CH2M Hill.

Those that knew Glen well were delighted by his quirky personality. He was full of joy and laughter. He was fun-loving, complex, thoughtful, stubborn, and had a sensitive heart. Glen was also known for his innate ability to bring you to tears of laughter with his storytelling.

He built life-long friendships in the various communities that he was involved in; be it coin collecting, the homeless community, his church, driving truck (produce, Christmas trees, chickens, and nursery plants), or anyone with a dog. Glen always looked forward to his annual pilgrimage to deer camp where he would spend the week chasing mule deer with his family in the woods that he loved so dearly.

As his body and mind rapidly deteriorated in the last few weeks of his life he clung to the hope that he had in Christ - A great sinner who was loved by a mighty Savior.

Glen is survived by his brothers, Shane Laberee (60) of Springfield, Oregon, Owen Laberee of Crescent, Oregon; aunts, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dearly loved friends. Glen was preceded in death by his father David, his mother Lillian, his brother David Laberee Jr., and his sister Helen Faris.

Services will be held honoring Glen at 11 a.m. on May 14, 2022 at Riverside Baptist Church, Albany, Oregon.