Feb. 14, 1933 - Nov. 17, 2022

Gleason Eakin was known throughout his lifetime for his generosity, kindness, counsel and mentorship to countless people. Gleason was born in in Clayton, New Mexico, to Lella and Marvin Eakin. He graduated from high school in Texas and moved to Oregon in 1953. He attended Oregon College of Education, where he excelled at football and tennis. He met and married JoAnn King while at OCE.

Gleason Eakin was a high school teacher and football coach in Oregon, teaching and mentoring students in Mill City, Willamina, and Lebanon. He completed his career in education at MHCC in Gresham.

Gleason was a true entrepreneur. He founded and served on the boards of numerous Oregon businesses. Along with his lifelong friend, Barry Adams, Gleason founded Cascade Sports Camp in 1969.

Gleason was preceded in death by his wife JoAnn King Eakin (1996). He is survived by his wife Barbara Steen Eakin, three children, three step-sons, ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

His passion later in his life was supporting families affected by autism. He served on the board of the Forum Institute, which is a think tank specializing in special needs children. His primary interest was the Preconception to Infancy (P2i) Program. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The Forum Inc., 17387 SW 63rd Avenue, Lake Oswego, Oregon 97035 or https://forump2i.com/donate-2/. Contributions may also be sent to the WOU Foundation: https://wou.edu/foundation/give-to-wou/.

A Celebration of Life will be held on February 25 at 1pm, at The Red Shed, Langdon Farms Golf Club in Aurora.