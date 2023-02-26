March 18, 1929 - February 14, 2023
In loving memory of Gladys R. Polensky who died February 14, 2023. She was 93. Gladys was born March 18, 1929 in Dickinson, North Dakota to Jerry and Mary (Dolechek) Kralicek.
Gladys married Otto P. Polensky on September 3, 1960 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany, Oregon. They were married 61 years before Otto's passing in June of 2022. They had two children, Jim Polensky of Beaverton, and Cindy Donner of Coburg.
Gladys was beyond a homemaker, the love for her family showed through everything she did, especially through family meals and her cooking. She enjoyed watching and feeding birds, flowers and gardening. She always made birthdays and holidays very special. Gladys and Otto loved to attend dances to dance the polka and waltzes. They enjoyed camping and traveling in their RV, and fishing the high lakes of Oregon. They made several trips back to the Dakotas to visit family. They were long term members of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany. They were also members of St. Peter and St. Paul Catholic Churches in Eugene. Gladys and Otto relocated to the Coburg area to be closer to their daughter and family in 2013.
They have 5 grandchildren; Kyle (Alise) Polensky, Melissa (Daje) Hendricks, Jamie (Daniel) Rider, Jacque Donner and Julia Donner.
A private family graveside service will be held at Rest Lawn Memorial Park in Junction City on Friday, Feb. 24, at 11:00 a.m. Services in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.