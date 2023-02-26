Gladys was beyond a homemaker, the love for her family showed through everything she did, especially through family meals and her cooking. She enjoyed watching and feeding birds, flowers and gardening. She always made birthdays and holidays very special. Gladys and Otto loved to attend dances to dance the polka and waltzes. They enjoyed camping and traveling in their RV, and fishing the high lakes of Oregon. They made several trips back to the Dakotas to visit family. They were long term members of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany. They were also members of St. Peter and St. Paul Catholic Churches in Eugene. Gladys and Otto relocated to the Coburg area to be closer to their daughter and family in 2013.