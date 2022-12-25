October 9, 1936 - December 7, 2022

Gladys Louise Crittenden, 86, passed away in Albany, OR on December 7, 2022. Louise was born in Newberg, OR on October 9, 1936 to Gladys and Arthur Everest, she had one sister, Joan. Growing up a redhead, she always had sympathy when she would come across a red headed child, and the challenges they would face.

Louise graduated from Newberg High School in 1954 and Oregon State College (Oregon State University (GO BEAVS!)) in 1958 with a bachelor's degree in General Science with an emphasis on Medical Technology.

Louise married Lando Dean Crittenden in 1958, and together they had three children, Mike, Shawn and Aaron. Her children agree that you knew you were in trouble when she called you a "Turd-Bird."

Louise and her family lived all over the Pacific Northwest, including Newberg, Lebanon, Portland, Corvallis, Eureka, Walla Walla and finally settled in Lebanon in 1979.

Louise was the Lebanon Community Hospital's lab director from 1959 to 1963, and before retiring in 2002 for almost 14 years as a hospital laboratory clinical scientist. Between her first and second stint at LCH she followed her husband Dean and his pharmacist career.

She was busy with work, family, or volunteering. She enjoyed bowling, creating stained glass art, sewing, being a Scout Den Mom, cooking, hunting for rocks with Dean, and traveling (Hawaii, Canada, Ireland, New England and Rarotonga/Cook Islands). She was always ready to sew on scout badges, hem pants and bake her family homemade birthday cakes.

Louise was also a proud member/volunteer with Wilson Elementary School (special needs program), Greeters, Altrusa, Lebanon Strawberry Festival, Lebanon Hospital Auxiliary, Women of the JC's and a founding board member of the Lebanon Hospital Foundation.

Louise is survived by her husband, Dean; children, Mike, Shawn, and Aaron; daughters-in-law, Karen and Patty; four grandchildren, Ana, Savannah, Naomi and Dominick and one great-grandchild, Sawyer. In addition to her immediate family, Louise is survived by her sister, Joan and brother-in-law Bob. She was predeceased by her parents and niece, Robin.

As per her request no memorial services will be held. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Louise's name to Lebanon Hospital Foundation.

A special thank you to both Gina "GeeGee," her Visiting Angel, and the wonderful staff at Lydia's House.