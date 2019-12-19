Gladys J. Humphrey

June 24, 1929 — December 14, 2019

Gladys Jean Humphrey, 90, died December 14, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis.

She was born June 24, 1929 in Corvallis to Theodore and Lorene Harmsen.

She attended Eddyville School where she met Jean Humphrey who would later become her husband. Jean and Gladys dated after his service in the Navy and were married in her parent's home November 18, 1950. They were married 51 years, had two sons, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She lived most of her life in Nashville, Oregon. She loved the country life, her home and the family farm. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She spent many years caring for her husband and son.

She enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking and playing games with her grandchildren. Her potato salad and deviled eggs were a frequent request at family gatherings.

Gladys is survived by her son Mike Humphrey (wife Brenda), Granddaughter Alecia Provance (husband Tim) and their three children, Grandson Michael Humphrey (wife Vanessa) and their two children, Granddaughter Kristin Ball (husband Terry) and their two children, Granddaughter Kara Reed (husband Joby), and sister Beverly McIntyre (husband Lewis).

She was preceded in death by her husband Jean Humphrey, son Mark Humphrey and brother Ted Harmsen.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. December 23 at Oak Lawn Memorial Park in Corvallis.

In lieu of flowers it was her request that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Service information

Dec 23
Graveside Service
Monday, December 23, 2019
1:00PM-1:45PM
Oak Lawn Memorial Park
2245 SW Whiteside Drive
Corvallis, OR 97333
