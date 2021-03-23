Gladys "Irene" Bennett

Irene was born in Brownsville, Oregon, on November 19, 1934, to Hollis and Edna (Elston) Bones. She, along with her older brother, Harvey, grew up on the farm in Brownsville, learning the value of hard work. At the age of 16, she moved to Corvallis where she graduated from Corvallis High School in 1953. While living in Corvallis, she met the love of her life, Roy Bennett, and they married on June 11, 1953. They shared 41 years together before Roy passed away. Together they created a beautiful home. They welcomed a son, Rick, in April 1957 and a daughter, Candace, in February 1961. Life was all about family as they took on the role of dedicated and loving parents.

Irene worked for many years at Richey's Market and then at 26th Street Superette where she became a "second mom" to a multitude of college students. She was an avid gardener. Her pristine yard and flower gardens were enjoyed and admired by many. There was no missing the gorgeous pots of red and white geraniums while passing their house on Highland Drive. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling, both on women's leagues and on mixed leagues with Roy. She also loved going on camping adventures in the family trailer. Those adventures took her clear across the United States. However, no matter where she went, home with family was always her favorite place to be. Irene was a gracious hostess, who could always make room at her table for guests.