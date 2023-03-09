January 3, 1956 - March 4, 2023

Gitana "Tana" Sue Cox, 67, of Jefferson, passed away at her home on March 4, 2023. Tana was born in Salem on January 3, 1956, and lived her whole life in Jefferson. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1974 and worked as a middle school registrar for over twenty years.

On August 9th, 1975, Tana married Ronald Cox at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Salem, Oregon. She enjoyed raising her family with Ron. Growing plants in her big garden and finding new recipes to cook were some of her favorite things. She also loved her Saint Bernards and cheering for the Seahawks.

Tana was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Wright and Mildred McQuaid. She is survived by her husband Ron; their children: Chrystal Rodgers and Tyson Cox; her brothers: Jim, Allen, and Jerry Wright; and by her five grandchildren.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.