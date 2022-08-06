 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gisela Fay

Gisela Fay

June 16, 1940 – August 2, 2022

Gisela Fay passed away peacefully at the age of 82 in her home in Albany, Oregon, on August 2, 2022. Gisela's husband, Harlan Fay, preceded her in death in 1994 after 33 years in marriage.

Gisela is survived by her four beloved children, Dieter, Arnold, LaVinda and Linn. She has 14 grandkids and so many great-grandchildren. Gisela is also survived by three brothers and one sister that live in Germany. She also has one brother that preceded her in death. Gisela had a great love for animals and mother nature.

Online condolences may be made at fisherfuneralhome.com.

