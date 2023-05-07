Septemer 13, 1965 - April 21, 2023

Born in Corvallis, Oregon, Gina was the 2nd daughter of Joe Hendrix and Sue Davis. Gina grew up in Lobster Valley, Fall Creek and Medford. She graduated from Alsea High School in 1983 where she excelled at basketball, unfortunately missing her opportunity to play in the state tournament because of a broken wrist. She married Kevin Weist in 1985 and they had Justin Todd in 1987. In 2010 she married Wally Kundert. Gina spent many years as the office manager for Weist Logging, Inc. In 1999 she started working at Timber Supply. In both positions she was able to build lifelong relationships with extended family and friends and was well loved by many.

She is survived by her husband Wally Kundert of Alsea; son Justin Weist and daughter-in-law Andrea of Alsea; son Travis Kundert and daughter-in-law Brittany and granddaughters Isla and Nora of Albany; son Matthew Kundert of Salem; and pet Cocker Spaniel Roxy.

She is survived by her siblings, Tami Jo Bourne, Sandi Sue Hendrix, Misty Campbell, Joe Hendrix, Dennis Hendrix, Morai Bauer and step-mother Patricia Tuzza; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Gina loved working in her yard and garden, enjoyed traveling to eastern Oregon, attending the Sweet Home Jamboree, going to the coast, breakfast with friends and family, playing Pounce, and she especially enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters. Many benefited from her baking and cooking talents and many were impressed by her sense of style in decorating her home, in holiday decorating, and in her presentation of gifts and items for fundraisers.

Gina was a member of the Lobster Valley Church of Christ and a member of Alsea Hope Grange 269.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alsea Hope Grange (26421 Fudge Rd. Alsea, OR 97324) or Lobster Valley Church of Christ (PO Box 194, Alsea, OR 97324).