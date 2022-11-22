Gillian Isobel Porter-Eskeli

met Darwin Eskeli who was stationed in England during the Korean war, fell in love, and flew to the United States at 18 to marry him. Her first job was in Portland where she was the personal secretary to Jerry Frank of the Meier and Frank stores. In 1957 she and Darwin moved to Albany where they started their family. After raising her children and the death of her husband in 1981, Gillian moved to Mount Angel where she became very active in the community life of the Benedictine Sisters at The Queen of Angels convent. She ran the Marylin Schwab Home for adults with disabilities for many years. Later, when she moved back to Albany she was the site manager for Meals on Wheels and the evening activities coordinator for game nights at the Senior Center.