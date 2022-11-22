May 11, 1936 - Nov. 5, 2022
Gillian Isobel Porter- Eskeli, 86, died at Lydia's House at the Mennonite Village.
Gillian was born to Henry and Isabella Baldock in Gateshead England, where she spent her youth and attended Dame Allens School for Girls. After graduating she
met Darwin Eskeli who was stationed in England during the Korean war, fell in love, and flew to the United States at 18 to marry him. Her first job was in Portland where she was the personal secretary to Jerry Frank of the Meier and Frank stores. In 1957 she and Darwin moved to Albany where they started their family. After raising her children and the death of her husband in 1981, Gillian moved to Mount Angel where she became very active in the community life of the Benedictine Sisters at The Queen of Angels convent. She ran the Marylin Schwab Home for adults with disabilities for many years. Later, when she moved back to Albany she was the site manager for Meals on Wheels and the evening activities coordinator for game nights at the Senior Center.
Gillian is survived by her children; son, Mike Eskeli (Patti), daughter, Wendy Torgeson (Montie), son James Eskeli (Tanya) son Sean Eskeli, 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, her brother, Michael and sister in law Vicki, and many nieces and nephews between the US and England.
A Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany on December 1, at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Albany Meals on Wheels.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).