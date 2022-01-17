April 13, 1960 - December 26, 2021

Gilford Holifield, 61, of Albany, passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan in Corvallis.

Born to Dorothy Deanne (Dick) Holifield and Bascomb Brooks Holifield in Garberville, California, he married Michelle Ramage in 1985 in Waterloo. He is survived by his wife, two sons, Michael and Cord and brother, Robert. His brother Jerry passed in 2016.

Graduating in 1978 from West Albany High, he then earned his Master Tech in Mazda, Nissan and Ford. He had keen abilities in mechanics, a natural with mechanical systems.

He loved family and friends, his smile and twinkling blue eyes showed a sense of strength. He and Jerry coached high school girl's softball, winning the nationals.

Gil raised/trained horses from birth to racing the track. One of his favorites, Preachinatdinner is currently in Phoenix, and friend M Morris helped him live his dream with Chief.

On January 4, 2022, he was laid to rest under the arms of Jesus Christ in Twin Oaks Cemetery in Albany.

Fisher Funeral Home graciously guided us through the process of honoring his life.