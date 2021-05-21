Gilbert Gottlieb Metzler

January 3, 1923 - May 11, 2021

Gilbert "Gil" Gottlieb Metzler was born at home on January 3, 1923 in Fresno, California and passed away, peacefully, on May 11, 2021. He was the third child of Gottlieb and Katie (Dahlinger) Metzler and had two older sisters, Helen and Mildred. Gil grew up knowing the meaning of work but also enjoyed frolicking with his friends.

He attended school in Fresno, graduating from Roosevelt High School in June 1941. Gil enlisted in the Army Air Force in 1943 and served oversees in England, France and Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1946. When he returned home from the war, he attended Fresno State College. During a summer session at Huntington Lake, he met Pauline "Polly" Willis and they were married in Fresno on July 10, 1948. After getting his degree in Accounting, he began his career with Sierra Meat Co. as their bookkeeper. During this time, Gil and Polly added three children to their family - Marcia, Bruce and Mark. In 1962, Gil took a job with Darling Delaware in San Francisco and moved the family to the Bay Area.