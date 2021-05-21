Gilbert Gottlieb Metzler

January 3, 1923 - May 11, 2021
Gilbert "Gil" Gottlieb Metzler was born at home on January 3, 1923 in Fresno, California and passed away, peacefully, on May 11, 2021. He was the third child of Gottlieb and Katie (Dahlinger) Metzler and had two older sisters, Helen and Mildred. Gil grew up knowing the meaning of work but also enjoyed frolicking with his friends.
He attended school in Fresno, graduating from Roosevelt High School in June 1941. Gil enlisted in the Army Air Force in 1943 and served oversees in England, France and Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1946. When he returned home from the war, he attended Fresno State College. During a summer session at Huntington Lake, he met Pauline "Polly" Willis and they were married in Fresno on July 10, 1948. After getting his degree in Accounting, he began his career with Sierra Meat Co. as their bookkeeper. During this time, Gil and Polly added three children to their family - Marcia, Bruce and Mark. In 1962, Gil took a job with Darling Delaware in San Francisco and moved the family to the Bay Area.
In 1987, Gil retired from his job and he and Polly moved to Corvallis to be close to Marcia's family. They became involved in the community where Gil volunteered as a Dial-a-Bus driver, Master Gardener, volunteer at Vina Moses and was very active in several aspects of their church, Suburban Christian. Gil had a strong Christian faith. Helping friends, exchanging jokes and sharing a meal with them were special moments to Gil.
Gil and Polly spent time with their family, traveled around the US, Europe and took many trips to Fresno. Polly passed away in 2013 and Gil continued to travel and visit with friends but missed Polly dearly. We know that Dad and Mom are happily reunited in heaven and are busy catching up on family details.
Gil is survived by his daughter Marcia Gilson (Charlie) of Philomath, Bruce Metzler of Pismo Beach, California and Mark Metzler, of Bellingham, Washington; nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. A celebration of his life is being planned for July 10. For details, contact Marcia Gilson. In memory of Gil, please consider reaching out to a friend, listen to their story and share a meal or a plate of cookies with them. You won't regret it.