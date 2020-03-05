Gilbert “Gib” Spencer Waite

June 7, 1933 – February 26, 2020

Gilbert “Gib” Waite, 86, of Albany passed away on February 26th, 2020. Born in Quakertown, Pennsylvania on June 7, 1933 he was one of four children born to William “Joe” and Evelyn “Evie” (Herman) Waite.

Gib moved to Redmond, Oregon in 1947 with his family and that is where he met the love of his life, Marilyn in 1949. The two were married June 2, 1951 at Petersons Rock Garden in Redmond and spent 68 years together before his passing.

The couple moved to Albany the same day they were married. Gib worked a few jobs before settling in as a Press Operator at Northwest Industries and retired after 32 years there.

Gib was a 62 year member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He enjoyed spending time with Marilyn and his four boys, fishing, hunting, camping & playing poker. He loved researching cars and you could find him on a Sunday afternoon watching a NASCAR race on the television.

Gib is survived by his loving wife Marilyn of Albany, his sons Tim Waite of Albany, Alan Waite (Michelle) of Albany, daughter in law Donna Waite of Albany, grandchildren Misty, Michael, Mindy, Spencer, Mallory, Kacy, Scott, Tianna & Katie. Fourteen great grandchildren & two great-great grandchildren; and sister Beverly Ann Fisher of Albany.