April 18, 1932 — August 7, 2018
Gilbert D. Stutzman, 86, of Albany, passed at his home Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018.
The son of Joseph and Mattie (Summers) Stutzman, he was born in Goshen, Indiana. Gilbert married Ella Howe on June 30, 1956 in Harrisburg.
He joined the Air Force in 1951 to 1955 serving as a jet mechanic. Six months later Gilbert and Ella started their family in Eugene, later moved his family to Lebanon where he retired from the City of Lebanon as a water maintenance technician.
Gilbert is survived by his wife, Ella; daughters, Evelyn and husband, Kevin Turcott, Annette and husband, Jay Bergey and Connie Stutzman; four grandchildren, Andy Turcott and wife, Alisa, Amanda Turcott, Meagan Studier and husband, Shawn and Eric Bergey. Along with six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded by his parents; son, Mike Stutzman; grandson, David Stutzman and 11 siblings.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s research in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St. Albany, OR 97321
A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 18 at the Lebanon I.O.O.F. cemetery. A celebration of life gathering follows the service at Turning Point Church, 30337 Fairview Rd., Lebanon.
