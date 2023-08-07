Gertrude "Trudy" Combs

May 1, 1925 - July 8, 2023

Gertrude "Trudy" Combs went to "sleep" peacefully from natural causes at the age of 98 in Kalispell Montana. She was born in 1925 near Liberty Bond, Washington. She attended school in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, where she met her future husband, Wilbur "Doyle" Combs. Her family moved to Lebanon, Oregon where she graduated. She married Doyle in 1944 in San Diego, CA where he was stationed in the Navy. They enjoyed many good years living in Oregon, Alaska and Montana.

Trudy loved life, action and music. She loved to play the piano surrounded by family and friends singing along to old time favorites and spiritual songs which she also played at the Kingdom Hall. Her greatest love was for Jehovah God and his son, Jesus Christ, and she looked forward to the promised resurrection hope on earth in a restored paradise. She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on April 23, 1950, and enjoyed volunteering many hours to share this good news with others.

Trudy loved her children, Shirley Roberts, Larry Combs and Charlotte Campbell, nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren and spent time with them painting, cooking, riding bikes, feeding ducks, playing dress-up and card games. She also created many oil paintings on canvas and saws for friends and family. She was very friendly and would share her "life story" with any who would listen. She enjoyed trips to the Oregon coast, Alaska, Florida and other destinations.

Trudy was dearly loved and will be missed by all that knew her. She was preceded in death by all her siblings and her husband, Doyle.

Memorial services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 12th at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1414 South Woodland Avenue, Kalispell MT 59901.