August 22, 1930 — October 14, 2018
Gertrude, lovingly referred to as Gertie or Trudy was born and raised in and around her beautiful Willamette Valley on the Davis Farm in Dever Connor.
She spent a long and fulfilling life as a wife, mother of four, grandmother of four, sister, brother , daughter and admired friend to many.
Her early married life with John, her husband, was full of wonderful times traveling from Adak, Alaska to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, filling her role as a proud Navy wife, retiring eventually to Albany, their home.
John, the love of her life, preceded her to their final resting place at Willamette Memorial Park, on April 17, 1996.
Gertrude resided happily in Albany for many years, eventually succumbing to Alzheimer’s, at which time she moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, near her children, to be cared for until her death.
She is succeeded only by her eldest daughter, Linda Serabian, of Boca Raton, Florida; and her grandchildren, Charlie Serabian of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Juliet Serabian of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, Jeremy Vaughn, of Bakersfield, California and John Egerton of Wimborne, United Kingdom.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on November 9, 2018 at Willamette Memorial Park. May you rest in peace Mommy.