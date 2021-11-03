Gertrud Elisabeth Whitted

Born in Beirut, Germany. In 1961 she married Airman Seventh Class William Thomas Burleson. The family, including children Peter and Ruthy, moved from Germany to Oregon in 1964. William died shortly after.

Gertrud remarried and had two more children, Susan and Tina. She continued living in Oregon eventually raising all four children while working for Stayton Canning Company. She retired and shortly after acquired another job in the Laundry Department of the Lebanon Community Hospital.