January 10, 1933 — July 16, 2018
Geraldine (Gerry) Proudfit-DeMoss passed away on July 16 at the age of 85.
Gerry was born in Eugene, Oregon to Hugh and Ruth Proudfit. She was the youngest of their four children. She graduated from Eugene High School in 1951.
She attended Northwest Nazarene College from 1951-1953. She married Louis O. DeMoss in 1956. They were married 23 years.
They settled in Eugene and then built a home in Harrisburg. She was a homemaker/part time florist while raising her three children. She loved to garden, sew, and all musical activities especially dancing.
Gerry moved to Corvallis later in life and began working at Oregon State University until she retired. She was also a “house Mom” at Kappa Sigma Fraternity.
She was a lifelong member of Eugene First Church of the Nazarene.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Joy.
She is survived by her three children, Delaine Baker (Tony) of Monroe, Brenda Rodriguez (Jesse) of Salem and Dan DeMoss (Cindy) of Salem. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Keith Proudfit of Eugene and Norman Proudfit of Scottsdale.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday Sept. 7th at 3:00pm at First Church of the Nazarene in Eugene.
Arrangements entrusted to Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home.
