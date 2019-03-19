August 3, 1932 — March 16, 2019
Geraldine Forrest passed away at her home in Albany. Geri died from complications of Parkinson’s and dementia.
Geri was born in Salem, Oregon to Nourse and Mildred Radcliff. She attended her primary and secondary schooling in Salem and upon graduating went to work for the State of Oregon.
She met her husband, Bill in 1953 upon his discharge from the Navy. They were married in December of 1953 and moved to Monticello, Arkansas, where Bill attended college. They moved back to Oregon and settled in Corvallis where Bill attended Oregon State College. After graduation, they moved to numerous assignments while Bill worked for the Soil Conservation Service until his retirement.
Geri was a mother and home maker who navigated making a home for her children in ten different locations in three states over the course of her marriage. Her final resting place is Albany, where she has lived for the last 38 years.
Geri loved to decorate her home where she incorporated her sewing, knitting, and antique possessions. She loved to garage sale and garden. She was an excellent cook and baker and loved to prepare her dishes for special occasions. She loved to ride behind her husband on their Goldwing motorcycle to faraway places.
Geri is survived by her husband, Bill; her son, Mike; and her daughters, Salli and Laurie and her grandkids Dan, Crystal, Bridget, Shawna, Logan, Addison, Sawyer, Paisley Ann, Jaxon, Jessica and Carolina.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home. Reception will follow. Family requests family and close friends.
Memorial gifts may be made to Lumina at 2350 N W Professional Drive, Corvallis, Oregon.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).