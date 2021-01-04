Geraldine Dukes

She was born in Crabtree, Oregon to Archie and Ethel Miller, joining siblings Ailene, Herbert, and Lloyd. She attended Crabtree School and Lebanon High School, graduating in 1945. After her graduation ceremony she went to a relative's home, changed clothes and started work at Cascade Plywood in Lebanon. In 1950 she married Harold Dukes, they had a son Darryl in 1951 and a daughter Diane in 1953. Gerry also worked at the Stayton Canning Company, then at Florence's Dress Shop, Joe & Chet's Market, and Jacks Market all in Lebanon.

Gerry was active in the activities of her children, belonging to the PTA and Den Mother in Cub Scouts. When her grandchildren were born she attended their programs and sporting events, usually bringing along a variety of cookies she had made for her grandkids and their team mates. Gerry kept very busy with her activities; she belonged to a bowling league, loved to play bingo, golf, go crabbing, deep sea fishing, and digging razor clams with her husband Harold. She dug her last clam at the age of 80 years young. Gerry was a member of the Lebanon American Legion and Lebanon Elks Lodge, and was named Elkette of the Year 2006-07, always volunteering on the serving committee, setup and serving of banquets, annual Christmas baskets and many, many other events. She also served on the Linn County Election Board. Gerry was a huge fan of the Portland Trail blazers and the Seattle Mariners. Gerry's love was to "Help", always organizing and hosting family get togethers and always available for family, friends, or neighbors with transportation or food when needed.