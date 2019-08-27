May 16, 1926 — August 22, 2019
On August 22, 2019, Gerald William Elger, loving husband and father, passed away at age 93.
Gerry was born on May 16, 1926, in Waukesha, Wisconsin to Benjamin Francis Elger and Eva (Mede) Elger.
Before he finished high school, Gerry was drafted into the U.S. Navy, and then sent into World War II. He served from 1945-46 on several ships including the aircraft carrier USS Belleau Wood, which sailed in the Pacific Theatre. Gerry was proud of his service.
After WW II ended, Gerry took advantage of the G.I. bill to attend and graduate from the University of Wisconsin in 1951 with a chemistry degree.
On August 30, 1952, he married Angelina Fernandez, and they raised three children, Jerry Jr, Donald, and Mary.
Gerry spent his career as a research chemist at the U.S. Bureau of Mines in Rifle, Colorado (1951-1953) and in Albany (1953-1989). Gerry published multiple scientific papers on the metallurgy of materials such as titanium, hafnium, and rutile. Also, Gerry was named on various patents. Overall, Gerry was known for the quality of his technical work.
Gerry was a passionate gardener who produced incredible yields of delicious tomatoes, peppers, beans, and other veggies. Gerry's family loved his cooking, especially his minestrone, chicken soup, and roasted peppers. Gerry enjoyed travel and photography. Gerry was known for being a compassionate and loving father who was thankful, appreciative, enthusiastic, and kind.
Gerry was an active member of the Presbyterian Church, where he served as a ruling elder for several terms.
A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the United Presbyterian Church of Albany, 330 5th Avenue S.W., Albany, OR 97321. Please direct donations in Gerry's name to this church.
Gerry was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Jr.; and by his siblings, Percy, Ray, Evelyn, Lucille, Betty, Delbert, Audrey, and Jim.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Angie; his son, Don; his daughter, Mary; his grandchildren, Benjamin and Michael; and his siblings, Ben, Rodney, Elroy, and Sharon.
Gerry had humble beginnings. He was born in an apartment behind his family's bar and general store; he lost his mother before he was ten; he endured the great depression and the war. Despite these challenges, Gerry had a good life and a long life, and he did well for himself and his family. We will miss this kind, gentle, and honorable man.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.