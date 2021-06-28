Gerald W. "Jerry" Thorn

November 21, 1931 – June 25, 2021

Gerald Wesley Thorn, 89, passed away Friday, in Albany, at Anna's House.

Gerald was born to Edson A. and Irene (Baker) Thorn, in Ansley, Nebraska. He came to Albany with his parents in 1936. Siblings Clare Ann Decker and John B. Thorn were born in Albany.

Jerry attended Albany schools and graduated from AUHS in 1950. As a young boy, Gerald had a paper route delivering newspapers for the Albany Democrat Herald.

During the Korean War Jerry served in the U. S. Navy. He was first stationed in Tacoma, Washington, and then served on the USS Manchester. He married Barbara Saylor, in 1953, and they returned to Albany in 1954. They had two children, but later divorced.

After his military service Jerry apprenticed with McKnight & Co. on Elm Street. When McKnight closed up shop, Jerry, John Lang and Ralph Schwab bought the bulk of the shop's equipment and in 1964 they open the newly named business, Pride Printing.

In the early 1970's, Pride purchased the old St. Francis Hotel at 406 First Ave. W, and by 1995 Jerry became the sole owner of Pride Printing