EUGENE - Gerald (Jerry) Scott Halvorsen, 70, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at his home in Eugene. Jerry was born in Longview, WA to Fred and Kathryn (Evans) Halvorsen on June 23, 1952. He was raised in Oregon, living in Eugene, Oakridge, and Aurora prior to the family settling in Albany in 1962. Jerry graduated from Albany Union High School in 1970. He later graduated from Oregon State University. Jerry was employed as a state corrections officer for much of his career. He later served as a CNA, working with mentally challenged individuals in residential settings, before retiring in 2005. He married Leslie Kelly on May 21, 1994 in Reno. They lived many years in the Lincoln City area before moving to Eugene. Jerry was a very compassionate, empathetic and humble person, treating all those he came into contact, with kindness and respect.