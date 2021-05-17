Gerald K. Barnes

Gerry had a unique mind and loved to solve problems. While he had a talent for drafting and architecture, he soon realized that computer programming and computer languages were where he excelled. He co-wrote a programming book in the early 1980's and had several business partners throughout the years before going off on his own as Dynamic Information Systems Inc.

He was an active member of the Lebanon Elks Lodge and became the Exalted Ruler in 1993 after serving in each of the officer positions. He was a member of the Elks Grand Lodge and the American Legion. He loved to go down and watch Price is Right with guys. Gerry loved to help people and knowledge was his greatest tool. He was able to connect people with resources or help them find answers. His love of reading is something his children share.

With Gerry's love of learning, he made sure that any of the student doctors or nurses were allowed in to see him during the past ten years of illness. He liked to be unique and his various illnesses over the years followed suit being rare or very rare. He kept his sense of humor about it most of the time and referred to himself as "Lab Rat".

Gerry was preceded in death by his parents, sister Debra Barner and her husband Isaac, infant brother Garry, and the love of his life Dawn.