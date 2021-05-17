Gerald K. Barnes

April 25, 1948 - May 13, 2021
Gerald "Gerry" K. Barnes was born on April 25, 1948 in Lebanon, the oldest child of Robert "Bob" L and Ruby L (Edens) Barnes. His parents had moved here from Arkansas just days before. In fact the first person that Bob met in Lebanon was Gerry's future father-in-law, Oscar Krislen.
Gerry grew up in Waterloo, climbing the tallest trees and swimming all the good watering holes along the Santiam River. He knew the area well. He built forts and friendships. The friendships survived. Gerry graduated from Lebanon High School and Oregon State University.
Gerry joined the Navy in May of 1967 at the strong suggestion of a friend. His draft number was up and this way he had some control of when and where. He originally planned to join the Army like his father, however the Army recruiter was out when he went down there so the Navy it was. He served in the U.S. Navy in Okinawa, San Diego and Washington DC. He had many stories to tell and his family is fortunate that he wrote many of the stories down so they live on.
Gerry met the love of his life, Dawn (Krislen) on a blind date on April Fool's Day. After his return from the Navy, they reconnected. He finally convinced her that his marriage proposal was serious and they were married August 6, 1971. They built their home in Lebanon and raised their three children Heather, Brianne and Geremy in Sodaville. Gerry served as the School Board President there which allowed him to hand diplomas to Heather and her future husband Jason, which was something he was proud of.
Gerry had a unique mind and loved to solve problems. While he had a talent for drafting and architecture, he soon realized that computer programming and computer languages were where he excelled. He co-wrote a programming book in the early 1980's and had several business partners throughout the years before going off on his own as Dynamic Information Systems Inc.
He was an active member of the Lebanon Elks Lodge and became the Exalted Ruler in 1993 after serving in each of the officer positions. He was a member of the Elks Grand Lodge and the American Legion. He loved to go down and watch Price is Right with guys. Gerry loved to help people and knowledge was his greatest tool. He was able to connect people with resources or help them find answers. His love of reading is something his children share.
With Gerry's love of learning, he made sure that any of the student doctors or nurses were allowed in to see him during the past ten years of illness. He liked to be unique and his various illnesses over the years followed suit being rare or very rare. He kept his sense of humor about it most of the time and referred to himself as "Lab Rat".
Gerry was preceded in death by his parents, sister Debra Barner and her husband Isaac, infant brother Garry, and the love of his life Dawn.
He is survived by daughter Heather and her husband Jason, daughter Brianne and son Geremy and his wife Alicia. He was blessed with 12 grandchildren: Brandon, Trevor, Ryan, Colby, Logan, Zach, Oscar, Lucas, Gavin, Addison, Maisey and Khison; nieces: Allie, Meagan and Lisa as well as his in laws Wendy and Cliff and Winks and Harry. Gerry had many good friends who became family who will also miss him greatly.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.