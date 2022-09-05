Gerald (Jerry) Sandee Schuytema

Gerald (Jerry) Sandee Schuytema passed away on Wednesday, August 24. He was 88 years old. Born to Guy and Mildred Schuytema in Chicago, IL, Jerry was drafted by the army after college and served at Fort Knox doing biological research. He was employed at the Environmental Protection Agency from its inception in 1961 until he retired in 2000. Jerry married his wife, Phyllis, in February of 1966 and they moved to Corvallis that summer.

Jerry enjoyed reading, especially naval history, and model ship building. He was preceded in death by his father and mother; his brother, Carl; and beloved dogs, Alice, Nikko, and Rhodi. Jerry is survived by his wife, Phyllis; his son, Peter (Sandi) Schuytema, of Salem, OR; his daughter Jane (Ethan) Webster, of Marina, CA; and his nephew, Paul Schuytema, of Newport, OR.

No services are planned at the request of the deceased. Contributions may be made to the Chintimini Wildlife Center or the Heartland Human Society.