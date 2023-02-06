March 26, 1935 - January 14, 2023

Gerald "Jerry" Rooney passed away on Jan. 14 at the age of 87 in Corvallis, Oregon, where he lived for over 30 years. He was born in Buffalo, NY in 1935, the eldest son of the late Ellsworth (Al) Rooney and Frances (Fran) Rose Rooney. Following graduation from Buffalo's Kensington High School in 1953, he earned a B.A. in English and a M.Ed., from Buffalo State Teachers College (now Buffalo State University). Jerry ultimately completed coursework for his PhD in English at Florida State University in Tallahassee, FL and went on to teach English at the elementary through college levels.

An excellent swimmer, Jerry swam competitively in high school and college. He worked as a lifeguard during the summers and swam in his signature Speedo for longer than most would have liked. After relocating to Exeter, NH, in 1971, he co-owned Green Earth Natural Foods and subsequently two restaurants, the famed Loaf & Ladle and the Spaghetti Kitchen. Oddly, being involved with food ventures did little to hone his culinary skills. He loved working in the kitchen and fancied himself a chef but his family and friends knew otherwise.

Eventually, he found his way to the west coast where he resided for the remainder of his life. Jerry was ahead of his time as an environmentalist. He lived minimally and enthusiastically rode his many bicycles around Corvallis running errands, meeting a friend for coffee or grocery shopping at the local Co-op, trailer in tow. A longtime member and past president of the Corvallis Mid-Valley Bicycling Club, he logged thousands of miles across the countryside, riding well into his 80s and making lifelong friends along the way. Together with Debbie Jensen, Jerry started the Ride of Silence in Corvallis. This annual event is a silent, slow-paced ride to honor those who have been injured or killed while cycling on public roadways. Jerry was one of the first in Corvallis to own an ELF hybrid tricycle. Consequently, his first edition Prius, "Scarlett", aptly named for her color, rarely left the garage for close to 20 years and was finally gifted to a granddaughter.

An enthusiastic recycler, Jerry was frugal to the core and often gifted second-hand items as presents. His signature, many-pocketed vest was "a find" and his trusted travel attire for most of his adult years, its pockets usually bulging. An aggressive ping-pong player, Jerry enjoyed weekly games with members of the Corvallis Community Center until the day before his death. Competitive to the end! He loved his garden and tended it faithfully, producing beautiful vegetables and his prized sunflowers. He was a member of an informal gardening group for many years.

Jerry loved good conversation and was an avid reader and a prolific writer of poetry, the consummate wordsmith. He was a member of the Live Poets Society for several years, where local poets would meet and critique each other's poetry. In retirement, he loved to sing, often bursting into song whenever it tickled his fancy. He often took afternoon "reading" time on the sofa, where he read with his eyes closed.

Jerry is survived by his loving partner and best friend Jeani Shriver of Corvallis, OR, his three children, daughter Jaye Tani and husband Jim of Vienna, VA, son Tim Rooney and wife Carey of Exeter, NH and son Sean Rooney and wife Nancy of Kittery, ME. He was Grampy to three grandchildren, Julia and Brian Tani and Laine Rooney. Left with decades of memories are his siblings, Tom Rooney and wife Nona of Hilton Head, SC, Paul Rooney and wife Jill of St. Cloud, MN and John "Jack" Rooney and wife Barbara of Williamsville, NY, along with eight nieces and nephews and last, but not least, his beloved cat, Louise, who has been successfully re-homed.

A celebration of life service is planned for April 15 at 2 pm at Corvallis Community Center where we'll expand on his contributions to our lives, read some of his poetry and celebrate a life well-lived. Jerry was a non-conformist and disliked formality and stuffiness so we'll do our best to proceed accordingly. If you'd like to honor Jerry, plant a sunflower, take a bike ride or have a cup of coffee or a bottle of Porter with a friend. Salud!