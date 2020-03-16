December 23, 1930 – March 8, 2020
Gerald "Jerry" Kropf, 89, passed away on March 8, 2020, at the Mennonite Village Nursing Home in Albany.
Gerald was born to Joe and Adah (Norwood) Kropf on December 23, 1930. He was the second of five children, and grew up working on the family farm. He attended Lake Creek Mennonite School through the eighth grade. He spent one term at Eastern Mennonite School in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and came to the conclusion that he preferred farm life.
Gerald married Iris Jean Evers of Sheridan, Oregon, on November 19, 1950, at the Sheridan Mennonite Church. They celebrated 52 years of marriage and raised four children: Judy, Loyal, Brenda and Jerry.
Through the years Gerald had many interests. He loved to fly and was a long time member of the Albany Flying Club. He soloed in 1946, but had to put off getting his private pilot license until 1968. He also sang with the Albany Men's Choristers where he performed in the Pirates of Penzance and Oklahoma. Salmon fishing off the Oregon coast and winter steelhead fishing from a drift boat were always outings he looked forward to. In his later years he enjoyed antique tractors and even owned a John Deere Model "D" which his grandson, Chad Stroda, drove in the Harrisburg Harvest Festival Tractor & Truck Pull.
Gerald was a dairy farmer for several years. During his farming years he raised ryegrass, pole beans, strawberries, Willamette tomatoes, and peppermint. For a number of years he was an insurance agent with Farm Bureau. He loved the out-of-doors and being in the woods. He worked in the family forest lands clearing, thinning and managing the timber. He also drove truck professionally, off and on, for over 50 years.
Gerald had a lifelong interest in missions. In 1966, when growing tomatoes, he donated the income from one acre to help a young missionary family raise funds to go to the field. He was involved with the Spirit of Central Linn, a Cessna 206 airplane donated to JAARS to be used in Papua, New Guinea. It gave him great joy to support many children through World Vision. He felt it was a special privilege to be able to travel to Honduras and Lebanon to meet some of the children he sponsored.
Gerald was a hard worker. He always gave himself one hundred percent to whatever he would put his hand to. He was open to learning new skills, whether it was growing a new kind of tomato or managing timber.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and two sisters.
He is survived by his sister, Maxine Harward, and brother, Dale Kropf; daughters Judy (Tom) Spencer and Brenda (Tony) Stroda; sons Loyal (Cathy) Kropf and Jerry (Rebekah) Kropf. He had eleven grandchildren and twenty (soon-to-be twenty-two) great-grandchildren.
Gerald was buried at Alford Cemetery following a private family burial service on March 14, 2020.
All are invited to attend a memorial service celebrating Gerald's life in late June at Fairview Mennonite Church, 35100 Goltra Rd SE, Albany. Please check back for an update on the day and time.
Updated memorial information and condolences for the family may be left at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.