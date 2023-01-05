Gerald "Jerry" Greiner

February 28, 1942 – January 1, 2023

Gerald "Jerry" Greiner, 80, passed away January 1, 2023 at his home in Lebanon.

Jerry was born February 28, 1942 in Wilmot, SD to Alvin and Evelyn (Quade) Greiner. He had three brothers, Eugene, David and Tim and three sisters, Eloise, Linda and Lucy. In 1960, the entire family moved to Oregon. Jerry joined the National Guard, and later co-founded Greiner Construction with his father.

Eventually, Jerry would go on to co-found 3G Construction with cousins Neil and Luke Greiner. In 1963, Jerry married Marilyn Berry in Albany, OR. They enjoyed 49 years of marriage, which brought them two children, Garilynn and Todd.

Jerry was a member of the American Legion. He was a lifelong hunter and fisherman, but enjoyed many outdoor activities, including camping and rodeos. Jerry also enjoyed going to casinos to try his luck at Keno, apparently he had a lot of luck. But, most of all, Jerry loved his grand and great-grandchildren, and spending time with them.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Marilyn, and his brother, Eugene.

He is survived by his children, Garilynn Cameron and Todd Greiner. Two brothers, three sisters, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, and a large extended family.

A Memorial Gathering is planned for January 14, 2023 from 12pm-3pm at Santiam Place, 139 Main St in Lebanon. Please come and share some food and memories of Jerry.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.