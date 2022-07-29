Gerald Bruce Hodges

Gerald Bruce (Bill) Hodges of Albany, Oregon was born on December 24, 1929, in Broadus, Montana to Walter and Ethel (Piercy) Hodges. Bill passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday July 24, 2022 in his 92nd year. Bill was married to Barbara Jean Savage on November 22, 1949 in Corvallis, Oregon. Bill went to work early to contribute to his family and completed his 8th grade education and later received his GED. He served in the Army National Guard. He worked hard to support his family at a number of trades throughout his life finally managing the meat department at Richie's Market, in Corvallis, until he was injured on the job which resulted in permanent disability due to a botched workers' compensation surgery. Some of Bill's favorite hobbies were metal, leather, wood working and flyfishing (which he never got to do enough of). He attended Suburban Christian Church, loved the Lord and his country. Bill was preceded in death by Walter Hodges (father), Ethel (Piercy) Hodges (mother), Raymond Hodges (brother), Russell Hodges (brother), Ruth (Wetherelt) Hodges (sister), Darrel Hodges (brother), Jean (Bagge) Hodges (sister), Ethel Rae (Barrand) Hodges (sister), Barbara Jean (Savage) Hodges (amazing and loving in her own right, and always supportive wife of more than 50 years). Bill leaves behind his children Wade Allan Hodges, Laurie Kay (Bradley) Hodges, Steve William Hodges, Gene William Hodges, Nicole Marie (Jolin) Hodges, 16 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Bill did his best to make sense of it all by providing an outstanding example of unassuming hard work based on responsibility and integrity without a shred of the complaining, cynicism and bitterness that often so easily comes with a long life. Bill was treasured by many, deeply loved, and will be fiercely missed. Grave side service will be Friday August 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Oaklawn Memorial Cemetery, 2245 SW Whiteside Dr, Corvallis, OR 97333