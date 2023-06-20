February 15, 1937—June 10, 2023

Georgia Lewis, beloved sister, aunt, friend passed from earth to heaven peacefully on the morning of June 10, 2023, in Albany, OR. Georgia spent her childhood with her parents, Elizabeth, and John T. Lewis and three siblings in the small southern town of her birth, Rocky Mount, NC.

Georgia lived a full and active life attending nursing school at Park View Hospital Training School for Nursing in 1959. From graduation until 1964 she served as Assistant Head Nurse and Team Leader at Wayne County Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro, NC. She returned to the University of North Carolina receiving a Bachelor of Science in Nursing 1966 and completed her Master of Science in Nursing Administration in 1968. She taught courses in Nursing Process, Team Leadership, and Psychiatric Refresher Course as Adjunct Professor at East Carolina University School of Nursing and Atlantic Christian College School of Nursing. Tar Heel Nurse published her articles in ‘68,’69, ‘70.

Georgia chose employment in nursing with a passion serving as Associate Executive Director and Counselor of N.C. State Nurses’ Association, Raleigh N.C. 1968-69 and Director of Nurses Wake Memorial Hospital, Raleigh,1970-72, Assistant Administrator for Nursing Services at Nash General Hospital in Rocky Mount, N.C. ‘72 until 1988 retiring as Executive Vice President of Nursing Services. Awards and honors include Salutatorian High School, Sigma Theta Tau, Honor Society of Nursing, Outstanding Service Award as Director of Nursing in 1973, and member of Who’s Who of American University Women. Her professional association memberships and leadership included state and national positions for Nursing Careers, Commission on Health Affairs and she participated in the NC Council on Nursing.

Although illness and multiple surgeries shortened Georgia’s nursing career, she continued to use nursing skills caring for her mother as care giver and advocate. With both parents gone, she made the big decision to sell her townhouse in 2007 and move to Albany, OR to be near family. The “Second Act” of her life began as she embraced her new community. Joining Eastside Christian Church, she taught Community Bible Studies to hundreds of women over a decade. Her love for the Lord and the Bible, coupled with her passion for teaching, endeared her to the hearts of women across the Willamette Valley. She taught a college level Mentoring Class for women in 2022-23. Georgia loved her family deeply. She enjoyed pets, music, excellent food, books, travel, Elvis, classic movies, Dutch Brothers, and the Cascade Mountains, particularly the town of Sisters.

Georgia was predeceased by her parents, one brother Thomas Evans Lewis New Bern, NC. and is survived by sister-in-law, Ila Grey Lewis, Hertford, N.C., sister Diane Johnson (Ralph) Jamesville, N.C., sister Linda David (Don) Albany, OR, niece, Penny Johnson Kill Devil Hill, N.C.,nephews Erik Lewis, Peachtree City, Georgia, Jeffrey David, Camas, WA, and Aaron David, (Erika) Albany, OR. Georgia’s wishes were that memorial gifts go to Eastside Christian Church in Albany, Oregon.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, June 27th at 2:00 p.m. at Eastside Christian Church 1910 Grand Prairie Rd. SE, Albany, Oregon.