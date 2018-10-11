September 27, 1927 — October 9, 2018
George W. Miller, 91, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at Avamere Rehabilitation of Lebanon.
He was born September 27, 1927 in Scio to Casmond D. and Maggie Pearl (Foote) Miller.
George grew up in Lacomb. He entered the Army and later transferred to the Air Force. After his honorable discharge he returned to Lacomb.
He married Betty L. Seiber on September 17, 1949 in Albany and settled in Lebanon, where he has lived since. He worked for Willamette Industries for more than 40 years, retiring as a grader operator in 1989.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved going on road trips with Betty and spending time with his grandkids.
George was preceded in death by his wife, Betty L. Miller on July 12, 1994; great-grandson, Louie Savory; seven brothers; three sisters; and his parents.
He is survived by daughters, Sandra Ford and her husband, Dennis of Bend and Linda Ford and her husband, David also of Bend; son, Mike Miller and his companion Margie of Lebanon; grandchildren, Jennifer Savory and her husband, Peter of Hubbard, Jeffrey Ford and his wife, Jessica of Redmond, Justin Ford and his wife, Brandy of Salem, and Andrew Ford and his wife, Holly of Bend; and great-grandchildren, Claire, Norah, Grant, Rhen, and another one due in April.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 13 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.