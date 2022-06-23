September 10, 1941 - June 13, 2022

George Spees passed away on June 13, 2022, with family by his side. George was born in Corvallis, Oregon, on September 10, 1941, to his parents George P. and Mary V. (Wilkinson) Spees. His father died when he was a small child, and his grandmother helped to raise him.

George graduated from Douglas High School in Winston, Oregon, in 1959 and was proud to have been a member in the American Legion Baseball Program on the Lockwood Ford Motor Company team which won the state championship in 1959. George joined the United States Army in 1964 and served until 1969. He attended Oregon College of Education, ultimately graduating from Oregon State University in 1977.

George married Hazel (Trask) Spees in 1968. They were married for 24 years being blessed with three daughters together. They divorced in 1992, however they remained good friends until his passing.

George loved cheering on the Dodgers, going to the casino, bowling on several leagues, playing and coaching softball, fishing, golfing, and playing cards with his family and friends. George held many jobs throughout his life but was most proud of having his own Lighting Business.

George is survived by his sisters Evadene Burley and Leona McClain, along with her husband and good friend to George, Coy McClain. He is also survived by his daughters, Sheli Spees (wife Janice), Lisa Ellefson (husband Garth), Whitney Harper, and grandchildren Erik and Elora Ellefson. George was also blessed with a bonus family who he proudly called his children and grandchildren. Maria, Andrew Spees (wife Amanda and children Nick, Jaida, Aidan, and Austin), Jessica Mascolo (husband J.J. and children Parker and Piper) and Stephanie Spees.

George is also survived by many nephews and nieces including Fred, Deanna, Eric, Reid (Julie), Teri, and Robb (Sundi) along with many great nephews and nieces who Uncle George loved and adored.

George's family would like to say a special thank you to his niece Teri McClain and her son, great-nephew Tanner Erlich, at T's Heart Elder Care for taking such kind and loving care of him during his final days.

An additional thank you to all of the staff at Willamette Valley Hospice, Santiam Hospital, Salem Hospital, Marion Estates, and the VA hospital for your kind care of George during his illness.

George requested no funeral services, instead he wanted his family to have a celebration of his life by having a get together, playing cards, telling stories about his life, and sharing good food.

"Now I lay me down to sleep, I pray the Lord my soul to keep, if I should die before I wake, I pray the Lord my soul to take."