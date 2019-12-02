April 23, 1956 – November 21, 2019
George Frasier passed away due to complications from liver cancer on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany. George was a beloved father, husband, and friend to many, and he will be missed greatly by those who knew him and those who knew of him.
George was born in Roswell, New Mexico to Kenneth and Coreen Frasier. He grew up the child of an Air Force airplane mechanic, and moved around Idaho, Oregon, and Washington during his childhood, graduating from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington in 1974. He graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in Agricultural Engineering Technology. He met his wife Sue during his days at OSU and they were married in 1976. George and Sue had two children, Graeme and Andara. George was the operator of an orchard, Easy Pickin Fruits, in Tangent for many years before devoting his life to working for children in the Central Linn Community. George spent much of his time supporting his own children, Graeme and Andara, by attending sporting events and concerts during their childhood, all the way through Andara’s college years. He was the Treasurer and President of the Central Linn Rec. Center for many years and was a member of the Central Linn School Board for 8 1/2 years before his death.
George enjoyed reading and learning about new topics. Arguing about the law with his attorney daughter was one of his most recent favorite pastimes.
You have free articles remaining.
George is preceded in death by his son, Graeme.
George is survived by his wife, Sue, and his daughter, Andara.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Graeme Frasier Memorial Scholarship Fund. Checks should be written to the Central Linn Education Foundation and mailed to Central Linn Education Foundation in care of Saddle Butte Ag, 31144 Wirth Rd., Tangent, OR 97389.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).