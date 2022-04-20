1922 - 2022

The son of a Swedish immigrant, George Nelson was born in Wheatland, Wyoming in 1922 and spent part of his childhood there before the family moved to Junction City. Much of his schooling was in Harrisburg, and he walked long distances each day to and from there, regardless of the weather. During WWII, from September 1942 to February 1946, he served as a Sergeant in the Army Air Force, 8th Division. There he was taught radio and instrument repair, which he later used to earn a living in first radio, then TV repair. He spent some time working in the lumber industry, driving trucks and straddle carriers and working in a paper mill.

He met the woman who would become his wife in a skating rink in Junction City while she was living in Sweet Home. He and his bride Beverly lived in several different cities during their early years together both before and after having their only child, Scott.

Neal, as he was known by his family and friends, had a keen, analytical mind and a talent for technical work, which landed him a job with Boeing. He advanced further into the electronics industry, landing a position in San Jose working for an IBM subcontractor. That led finally to his 'forever' job with IBM, working at their Almaden Research Center in San Jose until he retired. While there, he was a contributor on several patents, and was involved in researching new technologies for hard drive magnetic media and read/write heads, as well as development of ink jet printer prototypes long before they were available to consumers.

He had a wide range of skills and interests, including fishing, camping, guitar, canoeing, model building, electronic hobbyist, very early computers, and radio-control airplanes. He also learned to fly the real things, earning a Private Pilot's license. He shared all of these with his son, who adopted many of them, including a career in technology.

Those who spent time with him knew him to be exceptionally kind and patient with a ready smile, a love of animals, and a fondness for Louis L'Amour books, who calmly weathered life's worst with quiet dignity.

When he retired, he and Bev moved back to Oregon, to be near friends and family that lived in and around Albany. He eventually outlived the love of his life, but was never alone during his remaining years thanks to the support of those in the area. He was especially grateful to his niece Kim, who lovingly provided many key aspects of care and companionship in his final decade, and his granddaughter Aurora, who came to live with him to ensure he was never alone, care for him, and be his memory (and so much more) during his final seven years.

He passed from this life on April 13th, due to a severe stroke several days earlier, attended by his niece, Kim, and his son. He is survived by his son, granddaughter, grandson, and two great-grandchildren.