October 10 1947 - February 25, 2023

"Mike" Stanley, 75, passed peacefully from this life on February 25, 2023 after complications from a stroke, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years Christina Stanley, his son Henry Stanley, daughters Marne Lucas (Jeff Struthers), Nicole Kasiarz (Arkadius Kasiarz) Megan Lucas (Dave Stuart) and three granddaughters.

Donations honoring Mike Stanley may be made to: The Jazz Station of Eugene, OR.

A gathering to celebrate his life will take place at Sangha Jewel Zen Center in Corvallis, OR on June 10, 2023. Event details will be announced on Mike's and family social media accounts.