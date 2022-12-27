George Michael Barat

November 15, 1958 - December 11, 2022
George was born Jim Ludwig Berger on November 15, 1956 in Landshut, Germany. At the age of 13 months, he was adopted by Charles and Marie (Tanaka Fusako) Barat, at which time his name was changed to George Michael. Charles Barat was in the US Air Force and during his young life as his dad was sent to different posts, George lived in Japan with Marie's family, in Indiana with Charles' family, and many places in between until the family settled in Fayetteville, PA. George attended Chambersburg High School where he played baseball. He had his own race car while in high school and spent many hours working on it or at the drag strip. He graduated in 1976. In 1978, George enlisted in the US Army and served until 1987. Due to his love of motorcycles, while stationed in Germany, he joined a German motorcycle club. One of their rides included a trip from Germany to England. While in the army he received two Good Conduct medals, the Army Service Ribbon, an Overseas Service Ribbon, and badges for Heavy Equipment Driver and Mechanic, and Marksmanship for rifle and M-16.
George settled back in Pennsylvania after the army and in 1988, had one son, Michael Sterling Barat, with his then partner Christina Adams. In 1997 they moved to Oregon to be closer to Christina's family in Corvallis. George coached many of Mike's baseball teams and enjoyed watching Mike play football at Corvallis High School.
George met his current partner, Peggy Cooksey, in August 2015. George moved to Monroe with Peggy in September 2016. During their seven years together, George and Peggy made the most of living, taking trips to Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon, a cruise to Mexico, and multiple trips to Kauai and the Big Island of Hawaii. They also attended many concerts due to their mutual love of music. He enjoyed collecting concert and Harley Davidson t-shirts.George was an extremely kind, helpful, funny man (with an occasional streak of stubbornness) who loved dogs and who will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents and survived by his son Mike and partner Peggy. A celebration of life will be held in January for family and friends.