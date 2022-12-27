George Michael Barat

George was born Jim Ludwig Berger on November 15, 1956 in Landshut, Germany. At the age of 13 months, he was adopted by Charles and Marie (Tanaka Fusako) Barat, at which time his name was changed to George Michael. Charles Barat was in the US Air Force and during his young life as his dad was sent to different posts, George lived in Japan with Marie's family, in Indiana with Charles' family, and many places in between until the family settled in Fayetteville, PA. George attended Chambersburg High School where he played baseball. He had his own race car while in high school and spent many hours working on it or at the drag strip. He graduated in 1976. In 1978, George enlisted in the US Army and served until 1987. Due to his love of motorcycles, while stationed in Germany, he joined a German motorcycle club. One of their rides included a trip from Germany to England. While in the army he received two Good Conduct medals, the Army Service Ribbon, an Overseas Service Ribbon, and badges for Heavy Equipment Driver and Mechanic, and Marksmanship for rifle and M-16.