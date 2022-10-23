George Lawrence Walters

Feb. 11, 1941-Oct. 5, 2022

G. Lawrence Walters passed on to his heavenly reward on Wednesday, October 5, with his wife, Carol, and his two daughters, Valerie and Corrie at his bedside.

He was born February 11, 1941 in Bushnell, IL to Albert and Katherine Walters and was the last of five children.

The family moved to Clarkston, WA where Lawrence graduated from Clarkston High School in 1959, then joined the Marine Corps in 1960, making it a career as a data analyst for twenty one years. While in the service, he received his BA in Business Administration.

He married Cheryl Rae Ebel in 1966 and together they raised four “perfect” children, Valerie Nafe’, Corine Rae, Tara Jean, and Vincent Allen, whom he loved with all his heart.

At the end of his military career, in 1981, having earned the rank of Master Sergeant, he moved his family to Spokane, WA where he worked for Safeco Insurance until 1991 as an Senior Property Adjuster.

Lawrence pursued many passions throughout his life: skydiving, playing in horseshoe tournaments, bicycle racing and touring, and bowling. He wrote four books about his life experiences.

In 1996, he married Carol Walters in Albany, OR where they made their home the last twenty five years. They were active in their church, and enjoyed traveling in their “Scamp” trailer.

Lawrence was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2000, and moved to Waverly Place Assisted Living in 2018, where he received excellent care.

He is survived by his wife, his six children, and twelve grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held at the Albany First Church of God, October 29, at 10:30. Online condolences may be left at www.aasum-Dufour.com.