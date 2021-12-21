August 22, 1925 - December 12, 2021

George Junior Roe was born to George Washington and Ina Lethel (Humphries) Roe on August 22, 1925 in Huntington Beach, California. He passed away peacefully at Salem Hospital following a short illness at the age of 96. In 1931, at age 5 the family moved to a homestead south of Alsea, Oregon later relocating to Peterson Butte where George graduated from Lebanon High School. While in high school, George and friend Vernon "Bud" Miles were always up for pranks including releasing a woodpecker in the library and leaving Limburger cheese on a heating radiator. When questioned about these incidents, George could always keep a straight face leaving Bud to bare-the-brunt of any punishment.

On January 1, 1942 at the age of 16 George enlisted in Troop L of the Oregon State Guard and joined the U.S. Navy on October 28 of that year. He trained as a member of Lion Four at Farragut (Idaho) Naval Training Station as a demolition expert and deployed from San Francisco on the troopship Cape Perpetua headed for the South Pacific. George was wounded in an explosion on Los Negros Island, Papua New Guinea in the Admiralty Island Group and transported to hospital in Sydney, Australia. Following recovery he returned to base in the U.S. and discharged from service on March 22, 1946. On June 2, 1948 he re-enlisted in the Navy for the Korean War and was based out of Sand Point Naval Air Station in Seattle. He retired from the Navy on May 16, 1951 and was a lifelong member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 584.

Returning to Oregon, George graduated from Oregon Technical Institute in 1953 becoming a Journeyman Carpenter. He worked on many projects including the Interstate 5 (I-5) Highway and building regional dams. In 1961, George was appointed Building Inspector for the City of Albany and in 1965 hired as Salem's first Housing Inspector later promoting to Chief. He also served as the Building Official for Douglas County and Lake Oswego before culminating his career in 1976, becoming the Chief Structural Inspector for Oregon's State Building Codes Division.

George enjoyed a passion for music and fell in love with the bagpipes. He journeyed to Canada to seek out a pipe master and learned from one of the best, Constable Hilton Bacon of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. In 1957, George started the Albany Scottish Pipes and Drums bagpipe band that marched in many parades in Oregon including the Albany Timber Carnival and Veterans Day. The band also staged Military Tattoo performances at the Salem Armory Auditorium.

On September 8 of that same year, George married the love of his life, Mary Anice "Maryan" (Howard) Roe. They agreed that they were "Lucky in Love" and in 1962 they welcomed daughter Laurie. George and Maryan shared a love for travel, enjoying trips to many of our United States taking in Civil and Revolutionary War battlefields and museums. Abroad they were fortunate to travel to China, Europe, Egypt, Japan, Spain, Turkey and cruise down the Rhine River.

After joining the Oregon State Defense Force (OSDF) in 1967, George founded the OSDF Bagpipe Band and later led it in President Ronald Reagan's inaugural parade in Washington, D.C. in 1981. Band members (and their accompanying families) also traveled to Ireland, Wales, England and Scotland where they performed by invitation in the prestigious Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Edinburgh Castle. George also enjoyed many other types of music including Hawaiian slack key guitar and even tried his hand at the Cajun accordion.

George enjoyed hunting, fishing, lapidary and gunsmithing among his pastimes and he was always up for an adventure. This included sharing the hilarious and highly requested account of a 5-day adventure with friend Bill Barnes running the treacherous rapids of the Snake River's Hells Canyon paddling in nothing but small rubber rafts.

Additional highlights from George's incredible long life include making a run as a candidate for the Oregon House of Representatives; securing a patent for a bagpipe practice chanter and obtaining his pilot's license before his driver's license. He also built and enjoyed flying his Smith Miniplane yet gave up his precious blue Karmann Ghia convertible and Indian Chief motorcycle when his daughter was born (not really sure why!). George savored licorice ice cream, pecan pie, Marlene McMahan's peanut butter fudge, sister Helen's pineapple upside down cake and sipping Laphroig Scotch whisky. George, along with his scrumptious smoked salmon, famous Dungeness crab dipping sauce and "jazzed-up" baked beans will be greatly missed!

George was preceded in death by his wife Maryan, sister Helen May and brothers Roy, Kenneth and Don Roe. He is survived by his daughter Laurie Roe and husband Norman Rasmussen of Corvallis, sisters Audine "Audie" Hamilton of Lebanon, Joy Alton of Sweet Home and many loving nieces and nephews. Treasured friends surviving George include Mike and Maggie Sather of Salem, Ralph "Brad" Bradford of Monmouth, the Jose and Lupe Cortes family of Salem, Terry and Sue Posenjak of Alaska, Dorothea Galloway of West Salem, Phyllis Edmiston of Turner and the extended Tran family of Kim Huong Vietnamese restaurant in Salem.

Gratitude goes out to all who made George's life special over his 96 years. This includes his family and friends and the caring team and friendships established at Bonaventure Senior Living during his stay there this year. Thank you also to Kaiser Permanente including Dr. Kerry Watkins, hospitalist Dr. Richard Hunt, nurse Yana and all of the team at Salem Hospital who demonstrated grace and compassion during George's final days. Additional gratitude goes to the team at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Services for assisting the family with burial and service arrangements.

As George always said when parting ways, "Ta (ta-ta) for now"! Interment with military funeral honors will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 23 at Willamette National Cemetery where George will join his loving wife Maryan. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a date to be announced in the new year.

Donations on behalf of his life well-lived may be made to a charity of choice or to: Willamette Valley Pipes and Drums, 7844 Katherine St. NE, Keizer, OR 97303.

Assisting the family with arrangements is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.