George H. Taylor, Jr.

July 27, 1927 - November 8, 2022

George H. Taylor Jr. was born in Santa Barbara, California in 1947 to George and Elinor Taylor. He grew up with his sister Judy before studying at UCSB where he met his wife, Cindy. George and Cindy married in 1974 and raised three children, John, Annie, and Tim. In 1989, George and his family moved to Corvallis where he lived for the rest of his life.

George started his career as a weather and air-quality consultant. In 1983, he co-founded Santa Barbara Softworks and developed some of the earliest educational software. After moving to Oregon, he worked at OSU leading the Oregon Climate Service from 1990-2008. During this time he taught and mentored many students and young scientists. He loved sharing his passion for weather and climate. For several years, he wrote a weekly column, Weather Matters in the Gazette Times. He gave many news interviews and talks to local groups and wrote two books about Oregon's weather and climate. After retiring from OSU in 2008, George founded Applied Climate Service.

Throughout his life, George was an avid runner, cyclist, surfer, and musician. A lifelong Dodger fan, he loved watching and coaching baseball and played softball for many years. He was kind and compassionate, a man of deep faith, and he touched many lives. He was adventure-seeking, fun-loving, goofy, and a consistent source of joy.

George passed away on November 8, 2022 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. His love lives on in his family and loved ones, including four grandchildren (Bailey, Madeline, Marion, Carter) and another on the way (Jackson). For all who knew him, George made the world a much better place.A celebration of George's life will be held on Sunday, December 11th from 2-4pm at the Clubhouse at Stoneybrook Village (4700 SW Hollyhock Circle Corvallis, OR 97333).

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA) at www.lbda.org.