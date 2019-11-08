April 8, 1931 — November 3, 2019
George Gregory Bristow, age 88, of Asheville, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Charles George VA Medical Center.
He was born on April 8, 1931 in Cook County/Chicago, Illinois to the late Joseph S. Bristow and Frances Perry Bristow.
George served in the United States Army while the Korean Conflict was going on. He also worked as an electronics engineer and later on opened up his own TV repair shop in California.
George loved the outdoors, nature and enjoyed walking and hiking. He was remembered for having the longest legs that could hike forever up any mountain or across any city. George had a bit of “Forest Gump” in him in that he always seemed to be in the right place at the right time in sweeping historical events. He was one of two civilians on board the USS Nautilus that made the first transpolar crossing to the North Pole when he was 27. He just so happened to be working as civilian engineer on board the naval ship, Enterprise, as it circled Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Later, he helped launch the earliest computers and aided in the development of the Inertial Navigational System that helped planes fly.
But he wasn’t just an engineer; you could ask him any question about astronomy, music, physics, history or math and he would usually know the answer. He was a giving man who loved unconditionally and lit up any room he walked into. More importantly than his work and hobbies, he loved his family.
He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Bristow (Alex Zaluzhuyy) of Arden, North Carolina and Rebecca Bristow Horning of Corvallis; his grandchildren, Melissa Radatz, Matthew Horning, and Andrew Horning; and his seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Global Footprint Network online at https://connect.clickandpledge.com/w/Form/1bfb96c9-459f-4761-9b64-39f722549ec2.
